Theebine fires
Theebine fires
GALLERY: Startling images capture raging Theebine bushfire

JOSH PRESTON
by
9th Mar 2019 12:27 PM
PHOTOS from the scene of a large and raging bushfire which briefly threatened homes at Theebine late last week have provided a reminder of the very real dangers such fires present.

The fire burned in the vicinity of Kanyan Road, Cherry Tree Road and Strawbridges Road at Theebine last Friday, prompting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to issue watch and act level warnings to residents.

Firefighters at the scene had managed to largely contain and control the fire by Saturday morning, continuing to monitor and carry out backburning operations before eventually leaving on Monday morning.

UPDATE: Theebine bushfire under control, still burning

Our photographer was on the scene on Friday night to document the blaze and capture startling images of the flames approaching Strawbridges Road.

Check out the photos above.

