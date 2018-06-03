GALLERY: Stags charge on
The Mary Valley Stags were unlucky not to secure victory when they took on the Maroochydore Swans yesterday.
The Swans create a massive lead in the first half and after 15 minutes it was 16-nil and ended up winning 40-28.
As Stags fans left stunned as the Swans built momentum.
Stags' brought back faith, scoring back-to-back tries and getting within four points of the Swans but the Swans were too strong.
After a tough game this week, the Stags will be looking to get back on the right foot when they take on Stanley River at Woodford Football Field on Sunday, June 10.