GALLERY: Stags charge on

TRY: Ryan Osbourne scores for the Stags in the corner.

TRY: Ryan Osbourne scores for the Stags in the corner. LEEROY TODD

The Mary Valley Stags were unlucky not to secure victory when they took on the Maroochydore Swans yesterday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Swans create a massive lead in the first half and after 15 minutes it was 16-nil and ended up winning 40-28.

As Stags fans left stunned as the Swans built momentum.

Stags' brought back faith, scoring back-to-back tries and getting within four points of the Swans but the Swans were too strong.

After a tough game this week, the Stags will be looking to get back on the right foot when they take on Stanley River at Woodford Football Field on Sunday, June 10.