TRY: Ryan Osbourne scores for the Stags in the corner.
GALLERY: Stags charge on

Rebecca Singh
3rd Jun 2018 1:58 PM

The Mary Valley Stags were unlucky not to secure victory when they took on the Maroochydore Swans yesterday.

The Swans create a massive lead in the first half and after 15 minutes it was 16-nil and ended up winning 40-28.

As Stags fans left stunned as the Swans built momentum.

Stags' brought back faith, scoring back-to-back tries and getting within four points of the Swans but the Swans were too strong.

After a tough game this week, the Stags will be looking to get back on the right foot when they take on Stanley River at Woodford Football Field on Sunday, June 10.

