THE corner of Monkland and Nash streets is bustling at the moment as people support Century 21's Don't Bring Your Lunch fundraiser.

The money raised will go to drought affected farmers and on offer are tasty snags ($2.50) and massive steak sandwiches ($10).

A number of local businesses have supported the effort and you can spend $20 to buy a bale of hay.

They'll be cooking up a storm until 2pm this afternoon.