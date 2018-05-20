Menu
USA International under-18 barrel race competitor Kaily Sooy competes on Day 3 of the Gympie Show.
USA International under-18 barrel race competitor Kaily Sooy competes on Day 3 of the Gympie Show. Josh Preston
GALLERY: Sights and sounds from the Gympie Show Rodeo

JOSH PRESTON
by
19th May 2018 8:30 PM
EXCITED showgoers were not disappointed on the third and final day of the 2018 Gympie Show on Saturday, as the annual rodeo hit full swing to draw the curtains on another successful year.

All riders - including novices, juniors, seniors and prevailing champions alike - graced the Gympie Regional Council Rodeo Arena and did their part to ensure the rodeo remained one of the show's biggest crowdpleasers.

GIDDY UP: The new Gympie show event you can't miss

Milkshake named grand champ of Gympie Show

GYMPIE SHOW: Young star gets major poultry win

Riders praise Gympie Show's country feel

Also among Saturday's highlights included the final of the show's first ever International under-18 barrel racing championship, with Team USA coming out on top ahead of Australia and New Zealand.

American rider McKenna Battjes clocked the fastest time on Day 3, helping the US team secure their victory.

Internationally-renowned horseman Guy McLean wowed the crowd with his final demonstrations of the show, while the last of the showjumping events took place on the neighbouring Main Arena.

Check out all our snaps of the Day 3 show action, and stay tuned to The Gympie Times next week for our full list of 2018 show winners.

barrel racing bucking bulls guy mclean gympie region gympie show gympie show 2018 gympie showgrounds horseman horsemanship rodeo rodeo queen quest
