GALLERY: Sights and sounds from the Gympie Show Rodeo

EXCITED showgoers were not disappointed on the third and final day of the 2018 Gympie Show on Saturday, as the annual rodeo hit full swing to draw the curtains on another successful year.

All riders - including novices, juniors, seniors and prevailing champions alike - graced the Gympie Regional Council Rodeo Arena and did their part to ensure the rodeo remained one of the show's biggest crowdpleasers.

Also among Saturday's highlights included the final of the show's first ever International under-18 barrel racing championship, with Team USA coming out on top ahead of Australia and New Zealand.

American rider McKenna Battjes clocked the fastest time on Day 3, helping the US team secure their victory.

Internationally-renowned horseman Guy McLean wowed the crowd with his final demonstrations of the show, while the last of the showjumping events took place on the neighbouring Main Arena.

Check out all our snaps of the Day 3 show action, and stay tuned to The Gympie Times next week for our full list of 2018 show winners.