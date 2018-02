Photos View Photo Gallery

WHETHER it was amazing dresses, spectacular cakes or sensational floristry, yesterday's Wedding Showcase at the Gympie Pavilion had something for everyone looking for ideas on how to celebrate their big day,

The aisles were packed with guests eager to find something old, something new, and even something blue (we are unsure if anything there was borrowed) and our photographer was on-hand to snap a few social pictues of the event.

Did he take yours?