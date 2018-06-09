GALLERY: Shooters on target at Wide Bay Champs in Gympie

SHOOTERS came from everywhere to take part in the Wide Bay Regional Target Rifle Championships at the Gympie Smallbore Range last weekend.

Hosted by the Gympie Smallbore Rifle & Silhouette Club and organised in conjunction with the Maryborough Rifle and Pistol Club, Saturday's action saw competitors from as far as Toowoomba and Mundubbera visit Gympie for their shot at glory.

Gympie was also represented well, with Club President Mark Brown, Vice President Chris Davy and Silhouette Shootout Gold Medallist Matt Murillo among the local faction taking part in the day's four matches.

Among the different events was the Prone Silhouette Match, the Pronte Target Match and the Bench Rest Match.

The action continues tomorrow with Match 5 commencing from 8:30am.

Check out all the Saturday action in our gallery below, and head to the Gympie range on Banks Pocket Road to catch the last day of competition.