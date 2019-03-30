GALLERY: Shooters descend on Gympie for annual event

TOP SHOTS: Back left A-grade winner Jason Ricca, Juniors second place and first place in C-grade Alex Cartwright, D-grade third place Jason Bourke, A-grade second place Matt Murillo, C-grade second Tim Doessel and A-grade third place Derek Cassar. Front juniors winner Amber Cartwright, D-grade winner Daniel White, B-grade winner Ray Turner, D-grade second Gleny Hammelswang and B-grade third Jeff Hammelswang.

TOP SHOTS: Back left A-grade winner Jason Ricca, Juniors second place and first place in C-grade Alex Cartwright, D-grade third place Jason Bourke, A-grade second place Matt Murillo, C-grade second Tim Doessel and A-grade third place Derek Cassar. Front juniors winner Amber Cartwright, D-grade winner Daniel White, B-grade winner Ray Turner, D-grade second Gleny Hammelswang and B-grade third Jeff Hammelswang. Bec Singh

SHOOTING: More than 190 people descended on Gympie over the weekend for the Gympie Smallbore Rifle and Silhouette Club's annual Gympie Gold Shoot.

The Club has been hosting this event for about two years and president Mark Brown said it was great way for new members to get involved.

"Every year this even used to be held but it dropped off due to numbers and we resurrected the shoot for an eight shot silhouette match,” he said.

"We also resurrected target shooting which was in decline with the help of Maryborough and a few of their senior members.

"This was a way to increase membership and for new members to get involved with shooters in the Gympie area.”

Shooting is every Friday night and there are club rifles available to hire, the first two visits for non-members and beginners have free rifle hire.

Children can start shooting from 11-years-old and beginners will be assisted by members.

For more information visit www.gympiesmallbore.org.au