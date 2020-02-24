Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Red Hot Summer
Music

GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

Michael Nolan
24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GATHERING rain clouds did not dampen the mood as thousands of Toowoomba residents and tourists piled into Queens Park for Red Hot Summer Tour, yesterday.

Tunes from some top Australian bands could be heard across the city.

They included Hunters and Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Toowoomba party animal Vik Ryan was pumped for the gig.

"It is excellent," she said.

"We haven't had anything like this (in Toowoomba) for a long time and it was well worth every penny."

While the ground was sodden Mrs Ryan said the wet conditions added to the fun.

"Thank God we have rain to go with the concert," she said.

"It was good to see all the bands but I was really keen for the Living End."

entertainment music red hot summer 2020
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

        premium_icon BREAKING: Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie...

        News ‘We’ll have 80 people working here in what would have been an empty factory.’

        O’Brien calls on Gympie to join the fight against bullying

        premium_icon O’Brien calls on Gympie to join the fight against bullying

        News ‘Last year 72 schools and 22,706 students from Wide Bay took part in the national...

        Key Gympie road upgrade means more jobs for local business

        premium_icon Key Gympie road upgrade means more jobs for local business

        News $745,000 project opens the door for new opportunities, expansions.

        Stewart: ‘Bring back general business’

        premium_icon Stewart: ‘Bring back general business’

        News Candidate will advocate to advocate for interaction between the council and...