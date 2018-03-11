GALLERY: Miva goes full throttle for Off-Road Championship

Photos View Photo Gallery

MOTORBIKE riders opened the throttle at Miva yesterday as they fought other competitors and the track to take out the Australian crown.

Three Gympie riders including the 2017 women's champion Jemma Wilson, Peter-Daniel "PD" Allan, and Lachlan Allan were among the field of 250 which powered their way over the track.

Our photographer caught all of the action, and you can check out some of the highlights in the gallery. Was your picture snapped?