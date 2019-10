HOWZAT: Colts captain Guy Preston receives a great ball from bowler Owen Dugdale and Harlequins president, captain and wicketkeeper Shaun Ringuet watches the ball hit the stumps.

HOWZAT: Colts captain Guy Preston receives a great ball from bowler Owen Dugdale and Harlequins president, captain and wicketkeeper Shaun Ringuet watches the ball hit the stumps. Zahner Photography

Photos View Photo Gallery

CRICKET: The rain played its part in the results from Saturday's games at One Mile Oval but Harlequins, Colts, Kenilworth and Wests braved the conditions.

Harlequins have pushed their undefeated streak to four after a win over Colts and Kenilworth added their second win of the season over Wests.