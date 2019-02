IN FOCUS: Kyle French competed in the five game day on Sunday February 3.

IN FOCUS: Kyle French competed in the five game day on Sunday February 3. Connor Peckitt

THE Gympie and District Indoor Bowls Association held their five game day today with many players in attendance.

Players started their morning at 9:30am with morning and afternoon tea provided.

Take a look at 24 photos taken from today's event.