UTTER DEVASTATION: Phil Bedford is distraught after losing his grazing land in the Woolooga fire.

UTTER DEVASTATION: Phil Bedford is distraught after losing his grazing land in the Woolooga fire. Renee Albrecht

THE Woolooga fire has caused millions of dollars worth of damage and has destroyed 4700 acres of grazing land.

More than 22 crews and two fire bombers are on scene, to battle the blaze.

Check out some of the photos taken on Thursday of the devastation caused to farmers in Woolooga.

Photos View Photo Gallery