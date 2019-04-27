Menu
Judy Nahrung and Chloe Leech.
Judy Nahrung and Chloe Leech. Josh Preston
GALLERY: Pavilion packed for Gympie Garden Expo Day 1

JOSH PRESTON
by
27th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
THE Gympie Showgrounds Pavilion was packed to the rafters with avid gardeners this morning for Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Garden Expo.

Filled with stalls "brimming with ideas and educational advice for the home gardener”, locals and visitors alike found plenty to keep them entertained well into the afternoon after an 8am start.

Before the "wonderful array of plant and orchid displays to inspire and delight” returns tomorrow from 8am to 3pm, see the full Day 1 gallery below.

