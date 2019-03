IN A CHEERY MOOD: Sheila Kath, Neal Ibbotson, Chris Kath, Sandra Collins, Robyn Hamilton, Shirley Hunt at the Connecting the Community event at the pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

IT WAS all about community at the Gympie Pavilion yesterday as people gathered to learn about all the different clubs and groups within the region.

It was a chance for struggling committee's to get their name out to the community. The Cooloola Dragon Boats, Gympie Snooker, Ozharvest and Boomerang Bags were some of the groups in attendance.

Check out some of the photos taken from the pavilion.