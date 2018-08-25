Menu
DEFENDERS: Panthers (L-R) Addison Treeby, Liam Greer, Jack Graham, Mikayla Williams and Chase Whittaker muscle up in defence to keep their 2-1 lead.
DEFENDERS: Panthers (L-R) Addison Treeby, Liam Greer, Jack Graham, Mikayla Williams and Chase Whittaker muscle up in defence to keep their 2-1 lead. Bec Singh
GALLERY: Panthers claw their way for grand final spot

Rebecca Singh
25th Aug 2018 2:21 PM
HOCKEY: These talented under-11 sides brought their a-game as they battled it our for a spot in the grand final, but Panthers proved too strong.

Panthers took an early lead scoring two goals but Hot Shots were not to be stopped, scoring their first goal and their mentality changed.

Hot Shots scored their second and it was a tie.

With just over 3minutes left in the game, Hot Shots needed one more goal. As they were third placed on the ladder it was a must with but they fell just short.

Panthers will play off in the grand final next weekend.

