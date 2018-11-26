GALLERY: Organisers happy with first ladies day shoot
CLAY Shooting: Fourteen shooters turning up for the first Ladies Day shoot has organisers pushing for an annual event.
"One of the parents of our juniors thought of the idea and I decided to just run with it,” Gympie Sporting Clays assistant secretary and Ladies Day shoot organiser Sandy Brown said. "This was a good way to encourage ladies to join the sport and see what it's all about.
"I am the (club's) only female shooter so it would be good to get a few more from this day. There were a couple of ladies talking about coming back.”
Inquiries Sandy 0408 142 267.