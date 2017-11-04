News

Gallery: Nippers take to Rainbow Beach

GET READY: Nippers line up with their boards to enter the water on a beautifully blue day on the Cooloola Coast.
GET READY: Nippers line up with their boards to enter the water on a beautifully blue day on the Cooloola Coast. LEEROY TODD
Rowan Schindler
by

LAST weekend the Rainbow Beach Nippers took to the water to hone their skills, running various drills under a clear, blue sky.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  cooloola coast gympie lifesaving nippers rainbow beach rainbow beach surf lifesaving club surf surf livesaving australia

Gympie Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Gympie Hammers conquer Sunshine Coast

Gympie Hammers conquer Sunshine Coast

THE Gympie Harlow and Hampton Hammers Women's Sevens team have been crowned Champions after 29-0 hammering of Maroochydore in Caloundra on Friday night

Massive decrease in Rainbow Beach shark catches

Rainbow Beach shark catches have decreased.

Shark nets are playing their part

OPINION: Power was always in regions

Bob Katter .

'Regional voters have determined " the colour of every Qld Govt.'

Motocross mishap at Rainbow Beach

LIFE FLIGHT: The RACQ Helicopter flying over Bundaberg.

Man airlifted after crash

Local Partners