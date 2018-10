Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY Union: Gympie Hammers development day blooded new recruits for both the men's and women's side.

While the rain held off for the women 's run, conditions were less than ideal for the men after the skies opened - not that stopped them.

With Fraser Coast down a few players due to car issues, nine Hammer's men's players put on the colours for Fraser Coast which left mates clashing against mates.