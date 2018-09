HUGE EFFORT: Gympie Under 11 Boys took out the team of the year. Far back - Ben Fitzpatrick (Coach). Back left - Doug Shambler, Caleb Collins, Cody Fitzpatrick, Addison Treeby, Jonathon Wilcox, Riley Hinds, Chase Whittaker, Brock Morgan and Ewan Rogers. Front Left - Tristan Bryant, Joseph Hodgson, Liam Greer and Maverick Ernst.

HOCKEY: It was a perfect end to another exciting season.

The talented juniors on the rise at the club will be ready to charge again next year and hopefully rise through the ranks to the seniors.