SMILES ALL ROUND: Mayor Mick Curran with the volunteer staff at Little Haven Palliative Care's grand opening on Saturday, May 12.
GALLERY: Little Haven opens big Gympie marketplace

JOSH PRESTON
14th May 2018 12:01 AM
LITTLE HAVEN Palliative Care and Support enjoyed a successful grand opening of their new Crescent Rd premises on Saturday.

Attended by locals, dignitaries and well-wishers alike, the volunteer staff unveiled their new and improved marketplace after successfully transitioning from their shed on Chapple St.

The marketplace, located next to the One Mile Football ovals, will be used to stock the group's furniture, bedding, clothing and other appliances for sale in the community.

Among those in attendance was Mayor Mick Curran, who officially opened the new premises with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Cr Curran said he was "very privileged” to be a part of the celebrations.

"Little Haven have for a number of years and will into the future provide a vital service to the whole of the Gympie community,” he said.

"You would struggle to find somebody who hasn't had a personal relative or close friend who has suffered from a serious illness, and without services such as this people would be forced to ... pass away in hospitals and not at home with friends and relatives.

Cr Curran praised Little Haven as one of many community groups thriving around the region.

"We have a large number of services and community groups that all add more value to our community, and without those groups I don't think we have the great community feel we have.

"We've always been told in times of natural disaster that we're really resilient, and I think that's true, but organisations like this really add to that resilience.

"Without (volunteers) giving up their time, we wouldn't have these organisations.”

Little Haven volunteer nurses Gary Cox and Carolyn Mandersloot said they were happy to see the success of the new premises' grand opening and hoped it would bring a bright future for the organisation.

Gympie Times

    Local Partners