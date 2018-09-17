Menu
KEEN EYE: Lions Emma Kraak moves the ball up the field despite the Diggers maroons' defence.
GALLERY: Lions domination continues in grand final thrillers

Rebecca Singh
by
17th Sep 2018 11:38 AM
FOOTBALL Gympie's grand final Saturday, September 15 end on a high note.

With Gympie's under-13s and above joining the Sunshine Coast football competition in 2019, this was last time the Lions, Diggers, Columbia and Golden City for these juniors.

Lions domination continued with four of their teams recording victories.

Girls: Lions red were too strong for Lions white, with Lions red winning 4-nil.

Youth 3: Lions v Columbia was a tight contest but Lions brought home the 2-1 win.

Youth 2: It was a tough battle for the Diggers and Lions red sides.

With these two teams unable to be separated all season, the grand final was no different but Lions brought on the win 2-1.

Women's: Braving the heat, the women put on an exciting display with the Lions and Diggers Maroons. But the Lions side held on winning 3-2.

Men's: These two sides finished off grand final Saturday, with Columbia Gold taking on Diggers.

With a tough defensive battle Diggers were able to clench the win by a single point winning 1-nil.

