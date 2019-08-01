GALLERY: James Nash U14s go down in horror nail-biter

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY UNION: Round 2 of the under-14s Sunshine Coast Secondary Schools Girls Rugby Competition between James Nash State School and St John's College at Jack Stokes on Wednesday was a thriller.

The visitors St John's claimed a 32-30 victory in the dying minutes of the game as the crowd was on the edge of their seats.

James Nash coach Clint Morrison could not have faulted his side's effort in the first half with a 20-5 lead.

The second half went pear shaped.

James Nash State High School under-14s side battling against St John's College. Troy Jegers

James Nash kept their foot on the accelerator to score two more tries but as St John's crossed for their second of the match, the home side derailed.

Despite recording their first loss in the competition, Nash had plenty of speedy forwards breaking the line.

One of those players was Tashma Antonio, who was also dubbed the James Nash player of the game.

James Nash State High School under-14s side battling against St John's College. Troy Jegers

Previously a league player, Antonio has branched out to simultaneously play union.

James Nash received the friendly bounce off kick-off and Antonio charged through the middle for the first try.

With plenty of natural ability on show, Antonio said there were still areas of her game that needed improving before round 3.

James Nash State High School under-14s side battling against St John's College. Troy Jegers

"There are a few similarities (between league and union), you have to go lower in the ruck,” she said.

"In my defensive I don't have to go back 10 metres - I can stay up at the last feat.”

Antonio said overall the side went pretty well, but needed to work on its defence.

James Nash State High School under-14s side battling against St John's College. Troy Jegers

"I want to improve for the next game and get used to union a bit more,” she said.

"It still is pretty different to league but getting around players and racing up through the middle is the same.”

Round 3 - James Nash's two under-14 sides and their under-16 and open teams head to Noosa to play Coolum and Mountain Creek.