GALLERY: Jaguars and James Nash battle it out for glory
VOLLEYBALL: It was a close battle between the two James Nash State High teams, Jaguars and James Nash, as the B and C-grade finals played out recently.
James Nash had more consistency in the four set grand final and were too strong, winning 25-11, 25-27, 25-13 and 25-15.
The night continued with close battles, the B-grade was between the Staminadors and table leaders the Magnet Hands.
After two sets it was one a piece and in the third set Magnet Hands gained momentum and won three sets to one: 26-24, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-19.