CHAMPS: B-grade winners Magnet Hands (back) Paul Hay, Ross Huntington, Todd Vogler and Nigel Barr and (front) Mary Harris and Byannkah Knight. Absent from photo is Sam Downing and Melissa Ayers.
News

GALLERY: Jaguars and James Nash battle it out for glory

10th Dec 2018 4:52 PM
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

VOLLEYBALL: It was a close battle between the two James Nash State High teams, Jaguars and James Nash, as the B and C-grade finals played out recently.

James Nash had more consistency in the four set grand final and were too strong, winning 25-11, 25-27, 25-13 and 25-15.

The night continued with close battles, the B-grade was between the Staminadors and table leaders the Magnet Hands.

After two sets it was one a piece and in the third set Magnet Hands gained momentum and won three sets to one: 26-24, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-19.

Gympie Times

