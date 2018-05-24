Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHINING STARS: Marie Vella (left) and Jules Delgado are two examples of Gympie's top-quality volunteers. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
SHINING STARS: Marie Vella (left) and Jules Delgado are two examples of Gympie's top-quality volunteers. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht
News

GALLERY: Hundreds turn out to thank Gympie's volunteers

JOSH PRESTON
by
24th May 2018 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FACES behind Gympie's impressive volunteer numbers were on hand to celebrate National Volunteers week at the Civic Centre yesterday morning.

Some of the region's longest-serving volunteers were among the estimated 150-strong crowd attending the Gympie Regional Council-sponsored event to recognise their peers' community contributions.

RELATED STORIES

GALLERY: Little Haven opens big Gympie marketplace

GALLERY: Gympie welcomes iconic steam loco

Helping the homeless gives Jada purpose

Wishlist brews a healthy birthday batch

With 8,590 (21.2%) locals involved in voluntary work according to the 2016 ABS Census of Population and Housing, the Gympie local government area ranked higher than the statewide average of 18.8%, something event MC Jules Delgado said was a reflection of the region's strong community feel.

"That's what sets Gympie from everybody else. I've lived all around Australia ... and in country areas ... and our sense of community is just so strong,” the Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator said.

"I would challenge anybody to find ... the volunteer support that we have in Gympie.

"Without volunteers there is no Gympie, everything in Gympie would shut down.”

Featured speaker, 15-year police volunteer and 2017 Senior Citizen of the Year Marie Vella said it was a "great honour” to be recognised amongst her fellow volunteers.

Victory College students donated their time to serve food and drinks and provide entertainment at the event, as part of the school's aim to reach 1000 hours of community service across 2018.

Speakers also included OzHarvest coordinator Michele Lipner, Mayor Mick Curran and Member for Gympie Tony Perrett.

Check out our gallery from the event below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
annual celebration of volunteering gympie region gympie regional council gympie volunteers mick curran national volunteers week people of gympie tony perrett volunteering volunteers week
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Anger as truckers banned from staying in South Burnett town

    premium_icon Anger as truckers banned from staying in South Burnett town

    News Does this mean that long haul truck drivers will be forced to drive tired and find somewhere else to park to take a much needed rest: letter

    Goomeri police to crack down on noisy trucks

    Goomeri police to crack down on noisy trucks

    Crime If truck driver park in Goomeri overnight than they'll face fines

    FLASHBACK: 'Flood of the Century' ravages Gympie

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: 'Flood of the Century' ravages Gympie

    News The Gympie Times was there to provide full disaster coverage.

    Latest space discovery proves we're terrible at names

    premium_icon Latest space discovery proves we're terrible at names

    Opinion We're losing the magic from our world.

    Local Partners