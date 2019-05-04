GALLERY: Hundreds of faeries roam Lake Alford on rainy day

READY TO FLY: Tina and Azi Faerie (both organisers) were impressed with the turn out from Saturday's Faerie Festival at Lake Alford despite the wet conditions. Here they are dressed up as the Forest Faerie and Autumn Faerie.

READY TO FLY: Tina and Azi Faerie (both organisers) were impressed with the turn out from Saturday's Faerie Festival at Lake Alford despite the wet conditions. Here they are dressed up as the Forest Faerie and Autumn Faerie. Philippe Coquerand

Photos View Photo Gallery

HUNDREDS of faeries roamed all around Lake Alford on Saturday participating in dances, face-painting, creative workshops, weaving and story telling, and not even the rain could keep them away.

Over 850 people (mostly dressed as faeries) gathered for the annual event with parking bays completely full, and organisers were left speechless with how much support they've received.

Danny Austin with his daughter Belle Austin at the faerie festival. Philippe Coquerand

This year marked the second year since the event began.

Tina Faerie and her daughter Azi said it was great to see people having fun and getting creative with their outfits.

"We've been doing faerie days every year for a long time at Mothar Mountain and we used to have picnics and we thought let's make a festival,” Miss Azi Faerie said.

"Last year we didn't have any rain and people were flooding in, we expected that this year but with the rain it has deterred a lot of people but we're still very happy with the crowds. They are braving the rain.

Megan Pitts with her children from left Lili and Sienna. Philippe Coquerand

Ms Tina Faerie said next year they will be looking for a new venue with the huge amount of support shown to the Faerie Festival.

"We will be looking for a venue that is bigger and is outside. It's about nature and being natural and it's a creative thing. Everyone is having a wonderful time which is great,” she said.

"Last year we had 1500 people attend the Faerie Festival. We are hoping to match it, but it might be a bit less.”

Ms Faerie said she would like to thank the whole Gympie community for supporting the event.