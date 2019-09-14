One Mile School 150th birthday celebrations - Aaliyah Fagan Troy Jegers Community Gallery: Hundreds attend One Mile's 150th birthday by Troy Jegers Troy Jegers Full Profile Login to follow 14th Sep 2019 4:49 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 Photos View Photo Gallery 0 Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon VOTING STILL OPEN: CCC teacher leads quest for Gympie's best News Early results showing plenty of love for Mrs Chapman, but there's still time to make every vote count. 14th Sep 2019 5:31 PM premium_icon Rugby League Ipswich live: Brothers v Redbank Plains U16 Rugby League THE Rugby League Ipswich grand finals have finally arrived and exclusive livestreaming of Brothers v Redbank Plains Bears U16 is about to start. 14th Sep 2019 5:00 PM premium_icon Notorious child sex offender held in custody Crime A FORMER Gatton doctor once jailed in Bulgaria for child sex offences has appeared in a Toowoomba court charged with similar matters. premium_icon University of Melbourne lecturer detained in Iranian jail News An academic who lectures at the University of Melbourne has been named as the third Australian detained in an Iranian jail premium_icon UPDATE: Fires continue burning all over Gympie region News A bushfire ignited at Tuan Forest this morning. premium_icon Cyclist dead after collision with 21-year-old driver News Police are appealing for anyone that may have seen the crash or has dashcam footage to contact police.