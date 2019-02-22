GALLERY: Huge crowd at one of region's biggest annual events

Photos View Photo Gallery

GYMPIE'S trademark community spirit was as inspirational as ever at the 13th Mayoral Prayer Breakfast this morning.

School students, community groups and local businesspeople packed the Gympie Showgrounds Pavilion to make up what is said to be the largest local Prayer Breakfast crowd yet.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Gympie MP Tony Perrett and keynote speaker Lisa McInnes-Smith were among the distinguished guests welcomed by Mayor Mick Curran.

Mrs McInnes-Smith, who brought 30 years of professional speaking experience with audiences of over two million people in 27 countries to the breakfast, said she was thrilled to make her second visit to the region.

She said the local audience had made her feel comfortable enough to share her messages on a more personal level.

"I felt like they gave me the trust to be able to share on that level, I can't do that everywhere. There are places where you go and it's too hard, but I felt really free today to share my personal story, and even though it was a really big room it actually felt quite intimate,” she said.

Cr Curran commended Mrs McInnes-Smith's speech and praised the talents on show by the musical performers at the breakfast, including the James Nash State High School music students.

"Previously we've had outside entertainment, but I know from getting around school presentation nights and awards nights, we have some tremendously talented kids right across our region,” he said.