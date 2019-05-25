GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

Photos View Photo Gallery

AUSSIE RULES: In a must win contest against the Pine Rivers Swans on Saturday, the Gympie Cats proved too strong and got the win in front of their home crowd 18.20(128) to 6.11(47).

Cats were without their coach Dave Carroll who departed the club due to family concerns, it was the first win for new co-coaches Glenn Warren and Jason Kent.

Gympie Cats vs Pine Rivers Swans - #47 Noah Kent Troy Jegers

"They set up their structures like we had been working on during the week,” Kent said.

"We have only just started setting it up, so in two or three weeks we will be good.”

It was the third quarter that the Cats really started to charge with 26 points scored.

Gympie Cats vs Pine Rivers Swans - #31 Dean Rawlins Troy Jegers

"It was their best quarter but they finished the game off strong too,” Kent said.

"It was very good.”

READ MORE: The off-field battle the Cats can't get right

READ MORE: Brave Cats lose fourth in a row as brutal schedule sets in

It was just the second win for the Gympie side and with about seven key players missing their young guns stepped up.

"We have about seven players on the sideline,” he said.

Gympie Cats vs Pine Rivers Swans - #41 Bronzen Rowlands Troy Jegers

"We have lost Kade (Kent), Crossy (Jack Cross) and Langers (Chris Langfeldt) but we have a bit more depth which is good.

"There were four new players into the side this week. Henry Hamilton was really good, Jordan Tucker was excellent and Ronan Neville was really good.”

It was not just the juniors coming through, the senior players did not disappoint.

Gympie Cats vs Pine Rivers Swans - #40 Steve Thorn Troy Jegers

New recruit from Noosa, Patrick Harris kicked nine goals and Joel Perry-Warren who was lured back to the club from Brisbane kicked four.

Midfielder Lanze Magin and Jesse Lawrence just broke through the middle of the field and were hard to contain.

"They are always good, we have just come to expect that,” Kent said.

Gympie Cats vs Pine Rivers Swans - #35 Jesse Lawrence Troy Jegers

"They have a good gel going on. It is how you want your senior players to be.”

The Gympie Cats wore black arm bands for Gympie electrician John Buckley who recently passed away.

"He supported the club a fair bit with electrical work after floods and fire we have had through the club house,” Gympie Cats legend Ray Warren said.

Gympie Cats vs Pine Rivers Swans -#37 Patrick Harris Troy Jegers

"If we couldn't afford to pay him up front he would just wait. He was just a good bloke.”

The Cats take on Wynnum next weekend and will be hoping for back-to-back wins.