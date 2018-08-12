GALLERY: High Octane fundraiser for drag legend

One of the dragsters at the fundraising event for Captain Cuso at Helltown Hot rods.

THERE was a strong scent of high octane in the air today at the HellTown Hotrod's fundraising event for Captain Cuso.

Captain Cuso, (AKA Allen Boughen) is a famous Australian drag racer from the 1980s who made the switch to circuit racing and now is set to participate in the Touring Car Masters at the V8 Supercars.

Spokesman for the day, Scottie Simpson, said it takes a lot of money to participate in the sport, hence the fundraiser.

"Captain Cuso is one of the journeymen of the sport so we're raising funds so he can compete at the highest level of historic racing; the Touring Car Masters,” he said.

Unlike many of his competitors who have financial backing or sponsorship deals, Captain Cuso has behind him a small family team.

That doesn't stop him from having one the most popular cars on the circuit in the 1964 Mercury Comet, according to Simpson.

Also helping out at the fundraiser was long time professional rival and friend Victor Bray.

Victor was there with the first drag car he ever bought at age 17, a 1957 Chevy designed in America but built and assembled here in Australia.

"It's a friendly rivalry. He's (Captain Cuso) Ford and I'm Holden. But when we came up against each other, we really wanted to win against each other,” Bray said.

The fundraiser included a sausage sizzle, static drag car displays, raffles, auctions and a Show and Shine, attracting people from across southeast Queensland to the event.

All sorts of vehicles were on show with plenty of proud owners and some truly impressive and rare transportation devices.

