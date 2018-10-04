GALLERY: Hammers focus for next season with Rookie2Red event

LINE UP: Baxter Gainsford works on his defence and tackles at the Rookies 2 Red event.

RUGBY union: Gympie Hammers are focusing on junior numbers in the off-season with the first Rookie 2 Red day at Leprechaun Park on October 3.

Thirteen enthusiastic youngsters took to the field to brush up on their rugby skills during the school holidays.

Hammers committee member and organiser of this event Bruce McAllister said this was the first initiative by the club for more juniors.

"Most of the footy we play at the moment is school footy, so it would be great to have a club presence again,” he said.

"It is a skills based session, just fun, games, skills and a chance to expose kids to the game. The basic structure and learn the rules.”

With an under-16s/17s squad formed this year, McAllister hopes this day will give the club enough young players to branch out for more juniors sides in the future.

"Hopefully we will have the under-15s and sevens (7 a side) going later this year but it'd be really great to get primary age under-10s and 12s,” he said.

"Being exposed to the game younger. By the time they get up to those older grades they have the basic skill set and safety side of it nailed down. So they can have fun, rip in and really enjoy their footy.”