GALLERY: Gympie's young footy players have their say on JT

MEETING JT would be a dream come true for many junior rugby league players and the Gympie community.

Gympie's very own North Queensland Cowboy Carlin Anderson said it would be incredible for the region.

"He is an absolute legend and it would be awesome because Gympie is a rural small country town and to shows his commitment to regional areas would be great for the little kids,” he said.

"I remember when I was growing up in Gympie, when some big name was coming I couldn't wait for them to be there and couldn't sleep.

"For those who haven't been outside of Wide Bay and to hear of someone like JT coming, it is a massive thing. I appreciated it more because you never get those opportunities because you have never lived out of town.”

Anderson said a visit from the legend himself would inspire a passion for rugby league in the junior players.

"It would put them in a better mind space. Having JT go there, they may strive to do what he has done, where he is at and a motivation to keep playing footy,” he said this week.

The Gympie Times is campaigning this month to win JT over and bring him to the Gold City.

"In the older grades (the numbers shrink). This could be the reason to keep playing and being around the game.”

Gympie's own bush footy legend Ian Quinn said it would be a big lift for the Gympie Devils.

"The Devils have been struggling. The kids would look at what he has done since he started playing, he has taken the time to talk to us and maybe we should have a dig (at playing league professionally),” he said.

"Hopefully they (the kids) will get out and start playing rugby league and he influences a few young players.

"Even if half a dozen kids think look what he has done, I want to to do that too (bring players to rugby league).

"JT is tough on the field and a good lad. If he could go even to Albert Park, it would be good for him to come along and speak to a few of these young fellows.”

Devils U15 coach Tom Kross said it would be unforgettable experience for Gympie.

"It would be great and the kids would love it,” he said.

"He is such an ambassador of the game and is well liked by the football community and just everyone.

"He is JT. All the kids just love him.”