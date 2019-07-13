GALLERY: Gympie women hammer it home at Albert Park

WARM-UP: Savanah Brown, Taylor Jardine and Lilli Crumblin get in the winning mood before their big victory on the field.

Donna Jones

RUGBY UNION: GYMPIE women hosted one of the best-ever promotions for rugby union in this part of the world, at Albert Park on Saturday.

The 2019 Aria Skin and Beauty Gympie Hammers Ladies Day featured some top line rugby, including an A-Grade match and a Queensland Reds junior training session and demonstration game

It was a day of full-on footy with top men's and women's teams clashing under a bright clear sky, on a classic field and with a sold-out crowd of 150-plus in the VIP tent.

That was good news for organisers, Tracy Salter, Rosie Crumblin, Lori McPherson and Megan Unwin.

Big games included Caloundra versus Maroochydore Ladies' teams, as well as Maroochydore versus Caloundra Colts, Gympie versus Caloundra Reserve Grade and an A-grade match between Caloundra Lighthouse and Maroochydore Swans.

The Hammers Ladies played University and the Hammers Colts played University Colts from the Sunshine Coast.

"We were so worried in the first couple of days, because ticket sales were steady, but slow,” Tracy Salter said.

"But you know how people leave things to the last. By Wednesday, we knew it was going to be a big success.

"The whole concept of Ladies Day is to showcase our female rugby players, who are also stunning ladies and strong, confident women,” she said.

LADIES DAY: The Gympie Hammers Seniors team at the Aria Skin and Beauty Ladies Day. Philippe Coquerand

She was talking about the fashion parade in which the women's team members modelled fashions from Lissy's Closet Boutique in Mary St.

"The Ladies won (29-15), the Colts won (25-17), the Reserve Grade had a 22-all draw, so it was an excellent day for the Gympie players,” she said.

Officials remarked on "a couple of excellent tries” by Caitlin Unwin.

"Taylor Jardine had an excellent game as well,” one said.

"I didn't score any tries but I stopped a few,” Jardine said as she relaxed in the VIP tent after the game.

"This day is really important to me and the other girls because it is advocating for women in sport and women playing rugby, which until recently has been taboo,” she told The Gympie Times sport reporter Rebecca Singh earlier in the week.