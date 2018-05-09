GALLERY: Gympie welcomes iconic steam loco

WELCOME: Locals gave the iconic 'Brown Bomber' an authentic Gympie welcome on Saturday.

LOCALS still waiting on the Mary Valley Rattler's revival were handed a silver lining last Wednesday when the mighty 'Brown Bomber' successfully arrived at Old Gympie Station.

The station was packed for official celebrations on Saturday after the iconic C17 No.974 steam locomotive returned for a six-hour display, giving prospective passengers their first look at what future journeys through the Mary Valley will look like.

Rattler Railway Company General Manager Lisa Raklander said the station had enjoyed a "hugely successful day”.

"It was a huge milestone for us, it was the first time a steam engine had come to the station since 2012,” Ms Raklander said.

"We had a lot of people turn out, even more than we were hoping for.

"It was fantastic to see kids with big smiles on their faces, stepping up on to the footplates and talking with the drivers.

"We're very thankful to the local musicians and all those who provided the entertainment, and also to all the volunteers who made this event possible.”

After taking on the general manager role just eight days ago, Ms Raklander said the celebrations were a welcome change to recent controversies such as Gympie Regional Council's latest spending blowout.

"It was all about the positives and giving people a chance to see how bright the future will be.”

