GALLERY: Gympie volleyball winners and MVPs

CHAMPS: A Grade Winners Tin Can Bay - back left - Darrin Edwards, Quinn Edwards, Bronson Purnell, Brett Currie and Tyson Hillcoat. Front left - Dave Arthur and Harry Long celebrate their victory. LEEROY TODD

VOLLEYBALL: A-grade Tin Can Bay side will be hard to stop in the second season, with a grand final win making it 11 wins in a row.

Tin Can Bay were unstoppable as they defeated Hit That by 3 sets to nil.

In the first 5 minutes of the game Hit That lost Grace Tucker to an injury and the game was stopped for about 20 minutes.

Hit That tried to continue on, playing with their five remaining players but lost a bit of momentum.

Tucker was able to return in the dying minutes of the game but Tin Can Bay were too far ahead.

The women's grand final had Gingerbreads securing grand final glory against Bed Rugs in 3 sets to nil.

Bed Bugs were unable to stop the Gingerbreads who finished off their great season in perfect form.

The second part of the season will have some excitement with the teams trying to stop the Tin Can Bay streak.