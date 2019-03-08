GALLERY: Gympie Thunder stretch undefeated streak to four

Basketball - Lewis Crump of the Saints drives past Anakin Rowlands of the Celtics as Isaac Burness watches.

Basketball - Lewis Crump of the Saints drives past Anakin Rowlands of the Celtics as Isaac Burness watches. Miguel Galy

Photos View Photo Gallery

BASKETBALL: The Celtics and undefeated Thunder both recorded victories in round 4 of the high school seniors competition.

Celtics were too strong for an improving Saints side, winning 48-27, and Thunder stretched the consecutive wins to four, defeating Cavaliers 28-16.

Cavaliers coach Jason McKenzie was concerned at the mismatch in size and speed but was pleasantly surprised with his team as it quickly controlled the tempo of the game and ran up a five-point lead at the sound of the first buzzer.

Cavs, a young team, were lead by their youngest players, Kobe Lodder and Jenna Dibsdale-Godwin.

The Thunder heavily relied on Kurtis Jackson, whom appears to be have been working on his game in the off- season.

At the end of the half, the Thunder appeared to keep pace with the Cavs' consistent barrage of steals and fast breaks, but the second half let them down.

Saints rookie sensations Joel van Dorssen and Mitchell Corrigan showed great promise, and Tyson Harch and Lewis Crump added some veteran leadership.

The Celticshad had a core of returning players, adding former Saints and fellow St Pats players, and welcomed the return of defensive award winner Noah Galy.

The Celtics got off to a quick start with big man Connor Harrison scoring right off the bat and a pivotal three-pointer from Anakin Rowland to set the tone for the game.

Saints quickly found themselves in a hole by the end of the first, with an 11 to 5 deficit. Celtics continued to dominate inside the paint offensively, with both Harrison and Cooper Long combining for 24 of the Celtics' 48 points.