GALLERY: Gympie teen heading full throttle to greater heights

SUCCESS: Gympie junior speedway champion Aidan Rigby won the New Stars divison at the Speedway on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Troy Jegers

THIS Gympie teen is a third-generation speedway fanatic who placed first in the New Stars division at the Gympie Speedway on Thursday afternoon.

Aidan Rigby, 13, was stuck in the middle of 10 other cars during the heats and in the feature race but with patience, skill, determination and technique managed to escape from the clutch to zoom first and win the title.

Aidan Rigby in front of his Daihatsu Charade sedan on Thursday at the Gympie Speedway. Photo: Troy Jegers

“It was a big challenge to get through the pack,” he said.

“You have to be very foccussed to know when to pass. This is my second year for driving.”

Rigby said he has driven in speedway competitions at Maryborough, Bundaberg and in Gympie and absolutely loved the thrill of it.

“It’s all about getting out there and driving and having fun,” he said.

“I’ve made a few friends from taking part in ­Speedway.”

Rigby said it was important to continue the family racing legacy being a third-generation racer.

“The fastest juniors can drive is 70km/h which is still pretty fast,” he said.

Rigby’s next big race will take place next month.

