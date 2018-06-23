GALLERY: Gympie Senior touch men and women winners

Photos View Photo Gallery

TOUCH FOOTY: In what was the climax of another successful Gympie touch football season, but some of the game some of the games came right down to the wire.

The women's A grade side Gympie Garage Doors, were the table leaders for a reason defeating Panini's 9-5.

Panini's may have played their grand final last weekend when they knocked out the second placed Tomahawks, securing their spot in the grand final.

It was not all close competition, the women's B grade side Barcoo had the perfect final performance winning 9-nil over P & N Electrical.

The men's finals were a close contest with all games going into extra time.

The men's A grade was a tight contest between Cottontail Limos and Ag Solutions competing for grand final glory for the fourth year running.

In what was a close, fast paced battle between the royals of grand finals, Ag Solutions came out winning 4-3.

Laminex were able to celebrate grand final glory, defeating Shepherds BETTA 6-5.

It was a top-of-the-table clash between the first placed Nescafe and Sluggers.

The two sides could not be separated but Sluggers made a play in extra time winning 4-3.

As the season comes to an end, the focus will shift to the mixed grand finals today at Albert Park.

The first game will kick-off from 5pm.