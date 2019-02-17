Gallery: Gympie rural firey's awarded medals of service

Members of Gympie South Rural Fire Brigade, Rob Belling and Elli Webb, took possession of a brand new single cab truck, capable of carrying three fire-fighters and 1800 litres of water.

RURAL firey's from around the region and their families and friends gathered at the Cedar Pocket Hall Saturday morning to commemorate the years of service contributed by their valuable members.

National Medals (awarded to volunteers who have contributed more than 15 - 20 years of service) were awarded to several members of the Cedar Pocket Rural Fire Brigade.

Clasps were awarded to members who have volunteered additional decades of service, one for each 10 years.

Members of the Curra RFB were also in attendance and presented with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services medals for more than 10 years of service to their brigade.

Special guests on the day included acting area manager for the Maryborough region Inspector Neil Kelso and state portfolio holder Superintendent James Hay from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Also present at the event were Gympie Regional councillors Mayor Mick Curran, Cnr Mal Gear and Cnr Dan Stewart.

One of medal recipients, Julie Anderson, said it was an honour to be recognised in this fashion but they are many people within the Rural Fire Brigade associations around the area who have dedicated just as much, if not more time to the cause as those awarded medals.

"There are so many people who've put in the same amount of service but because they have to apply for it, and they don't like to toot their own horn, they aren't recognised,” she said.

Two new fire trucks were also presented to members of the Gympie South and Gunalda Rural Fire Brigades.

Rob Belling from Gympie South RFB said the new truck was a welcome addition to their fire fighting apparatus and it meant they could now look at retiring their current vehicle which is 19 years old.