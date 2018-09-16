GALLERY: Gympie region glamping hits all the right notes

Oaklyn, Samantha and Darren Hocking from Hangar O at Gunalda.

GETTING out in the great outdoors can be a challenge for those of us who aren't enamored of camping.

While I love the sound of sprinkling rain on the fly-sheet, leaky tents and air-beds are at the top of my list for least desirable aspects of camping.

That's why "glamping” is something that is right up my alley - it combines all the good stuff from camping with luxury and relaxation.

At Hangar O, a brand new camping getaway at Gunalda, Darren Hocking and his wife Samantha have done all the hard work for you - literally.

Samantha designs all of the accommodation spaces and Darren builds them.

Originally from Melbourne and then moving to Perth, the couple and their two-and-a-half-year-old son Oaklyn started Hangar O at Gunalda around 10 weeks ago.

Moving across from Perth 12 months ago, the couple fell in love with the area just north of Gympie to start the unique business.

Their "glamping” accommodation can accommodate a family of five and couples.

"Glamping” is a composite word made up of "glamour” and "camping” and has more in common with luxury accommodation than budget camping.

The family suite consists of two "tents” on a raised platform with one wing containing a queen size bed and the other two singles and a pull-out bed.

There is also a central fire pit and a separate solar hot water shower and toilet.

The single "tent” has a queen size bed, again on a raised platform, with its own firepit and separate toilet and shower with solar hot water.

This second one is perfect for a couple's retreat and is located near the 25m lap pool which also has a kiddie or toddler area at one end.

The major attraction to Hangar O is the quiet, rural area, a babbling brook, natural billabong and gently undulating landscapes a million miles from the hustle and bustle of city life.

"It's pretty serene and there's an abundance of bird life and the occasional kangaroo,” Darren said.

There is also a coffee van on the property which each day creates specialty coffees.

If the glamping idea is a little too exotic there is also provision for self-contained caravans and traditional camping down by the creek, however the sites are unpowered and there are no amenities for these sites.

Although Hangar O has only recently opened, the experience is proving popular for visitors from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

"We've had people come for a couple of days, even mid-week, from the city and the coast. It's just a great place to get away and unwind,” he said.

Darren, who is a micro-light enthusiast, said the couple wanted to create something that would be a lifestyle business, and the fact he gets to indulge his flying passion is something of a bonus for him.

"We wanted to start up something that was out of the ordinary,” he said.

"There's a nice flat area on the property I can use as my own airstrip.”

Part of the deluxe accommodation packages includes a complimentary 60-minute micro-light flight with Darren out to Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay and back again.

"On a good day, we might even get down as far as Noosa,” Darren said.

Darren said he describes his micro-light as a two-seater, powered hang-glider and can soar to between 2500 and 3000ft (about 1km).

"It makes you feel really free.

"It's like riding a motorcycle in the air,” he said.

"Gympie is beautiful from above.

"Very picturesque.”

Also included in the deluxe package is a bottle of wine and chocolates.

Optional extras can include a massage therapist who can be booked for an additional charge.

"We can have a masseuse come on site. She sets up by the billabong and you can have a relaxing massage surrounded by birdlife,” Darren said.

With Hangar O being such a fledgling business, the couple have plenty of plans for future expansion.

"It's still a work in progress.

"We're in the process of putting up a central gazebo and barbecue area near the pool and we're looking at constructing our first luxury cabin in the near future,” Darren said.

There are also thoughts about constructing a micro-brewery and making Hangar O a destination in its own right.

"It'll be a big bonus.

"How nice will it be sitting out on the deck, undercover by the pool?”

For more information on Hangar O head to hangaro.com.au.

You can also book at Hangar O on camping app WikiCamps or online at Youcamp.