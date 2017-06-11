GALLERY: Gympie leaps into netball action

COMPETITION was fierce in Gympie as players took to the courts to engage in some sporting action earlier today.
Our photographer was on hand to capture the action, and you can check them out right here.
COMPETITION was fierce in Gympie as players took to the courts to engage in some sporting action earlier today.
Our photographer was on hand to capture the action, and you can check them out right here.
GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.
Letter writer not happy about the length of time it took the council to go and slash the sides of the road at Wolvi
This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.
SHE can work from home, whenever she likes, and is raking in enough money to be a full-time professional gamer.
Oh yeah, you better believe it, another fantastic property up for sale in the Mary Valley! So picture this, country style western red cedar home, stunning views...
This modern stylish home with lovely country outlook is all about rest and relaxation. Close to Gympie, close to nature, close to perfect, it really does not get...
This 485 acre (196.4ha) private property would suit many pursuits. Mainly timbered with Spotted Gum, Ironbark and Yellow Stringy and has not been logged for over...
Situated approx 15 minutes north of Gympie is a renovated 2 bedroom steel modular home on a fully fenced 5 acres. The home has an open plan living area, 2 good...
Looking for just a great home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment property...
Do something, do nothing stunning 52 acres on the highly sought after Eastern side of Gympie enroute to Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach and just 15 minutes to Gympie...
This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...
Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...
Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...
With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...