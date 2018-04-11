GALLERY: Gympie juniors put their best foot forward

GYMPIE'S junior football players have been brushing up on their skills during the school holidays with the K3 Coaching clinic.

As the first clinic held in Gympie, K3 Coaching head coach and co-founder Kallum Nix said he was impressed with the players.

"Talent in Gympie is very good. We have been pleasantly surprised,” he said.

"The kids all seem to want to play and have been arriving 15 minutes early. We want them to fall in love with the game.

"It is a good way for us to find talent and get them playing professionally but we can also teach kids who have never played.”

For more information follow K3 Coaching on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.