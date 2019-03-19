Menu
IT'S MINE: Lachlan Porter side sweeps past a Bundaberg player to get to the ball on Monday afternoon.
GALLERY: Gympie hosts Wide Bay Football trial

Philippe Coquerand
19th Mar 2019 1:22 PM
FOOTBALL: 28 students from five Gympie schools competed in the Wide Bay football trials at One Mile Oval yesterday afternoon.

