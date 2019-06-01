GALLERY: Gympie Hockey march past continues growth

Photos View Photo Gallery

HOCKEY: Gympie Hockey held its second annual past march and event organisers are hoping the event can continue its growth.

Thundersticks were the reigning champions but after some stiff competition Hot Shots hold the titles of March Past Champion.

This annual event was reintroduced by Gympie Hockey.

READ MORE: Gympie Hockey stalwart gets Queensland coaching accolade

READ MORE: 13 hockey photos from under-18s wide bay titles

"Last year was the first year we had done it in about 20 years,” Gympie Hockey coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick said.

"It is something we reintroduced mainly for the kids to give them something else than just the games.”

Ben Fitzpatrick summer hockey program Gympie Troy Jegers

This year the four clubs, Panthers, Thundersticks, Hot Shots and Blades, made it quiet the spectacle which made it difficult for the judges.

"We will keep it and the children have gotten more behind it this year,” Fitzpatrick said.

"It was pretty hard this year because they all did well.

Fitzpatrick hopes to get the seniors of the club and juniors involved for next year.

"Hopefully we will invite a different special guest each year to award the trophy and keep making it bigger,” he said.

"It would be good to get our youth teams involved as well and also the senior teams and get the whole club out here.”