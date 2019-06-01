Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Hockey March Past.
Gympie Hockey March Past. Bec Singh
News

GALLERY: Gympie Hockey march past continues growth

Rebecca Singh
by
1st Jun 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

HOCKEY: Gympie Hockey held its second annual past march and event organisers are hoping the event can continue its growth.

Thundersticks were the reigning champions but after some stiff competition Hot Shots hold the titles of March Past Champion.

This annual event was reintroduced by Gympie Hockey.

READ MORE: Gympie Hockey stalwart gets Queensland coaching accolade

READ MORE: 13 hockey photos from under-18s wide bay titles

"Last year was the first year we had done it in about 20 years,” Gympie Hockey coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick said.

"It is something we reintroduced mainly for the kids to give them something else than just the games.”

Ben Fitzpatrick summer hockey program Gympie
Ben Fitzpatrick summer hockey program Gympie Troy Jegers

This year the four clubs, Panthers, Thundersticks, Hot Shots and Blades, made it quiet the spectacle which made it difficult for the judges.

"We will keep it and the children have gotten more behind it this year,” Fitzpatrick said.

"It was pretty hard this year because they all did well.

Fitzpatrick hopes to get the seniors of the club and juniors involved for next year.

"Hopefully we will invite a different special guest each year to award the trophy and keep making it bigger,” he said.

"It would be good to get our youth teams involved as well and also the senior teams and get the whole club out here.”

blades gympie hockey club gympie sport hot shots humans of gympie march past panthers thundersticks
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Little Italy' comes to Rainbow

    premium_icon 'Little Italy' comes to Rainbow

    News One woman is on a mission to bring the residents of Rainbow Beach together through language.

    Why this gold medal is so special for Cooroy gymnast

    premium_icon Why this gold medal is so special for Cooroy gymnast

    News 'I actually did not think I was going to win'

    Gympie shivers through first day of winter

    premium_icon Gympie shivers through first day of winter

    News Gympie's temperatures sitting at 7C under the average.

    OPINION: 'What does Gympie need saving from?'

    premium_icon OPINION: 'What does Gympie need saving from?'

    News "Gympie needs a sensible long-term plan”