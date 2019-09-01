Menu
Gympie Hockey - Dodts Floor Covering Team premiers - (Not in order) Christine Blacka, Alycon Palhe, Hannah Collyer, Megan Urwin, Allison Crane, Linda Menzies Donna patterson, Kaitlyn Collyer and Grace Dixon, Di Dixon, Karleigh Parke, Mikayla Howlett, Zo-Emma Brook, Jo Logan and Nicole Leucht Troy Jegers
GALLERY: Gympie hockey grand finals go down to the wire

Rebecca Singh
1st Sep 2019 6:39 AM
HOCKEY: It was just a single goal margin which decided the senior men's and women's grand finals on Friday night at the Gympie Hockey fields.

The men's team W & H Auto celebrated their second consecutive win 1-nil win over Koala Accounting & Taxation, with the women's team Dodt's Floorcovering claim their first title in their inaugural season 2-1 win over O'Brien Plumbing .

Gypie Hockey - W & H Auto - Matt Browney, Darren Browney, David Perry Jared Parke, Thomas Fea, Toby Collins, Geoff Falzon, Joel Perry, Mitch Collins, Aiden Hinds, Noah Collins, Rhys Branson, Erril Deen Troy Jegers

"It was such a good game. I loved every moment of it,” Dodt's Floorcovering player Grace Dixon said.

2019 Gympie hockey grand finals and presentation. Troy Jegers

"I got a few corners and an assistant goal.”

The two teams went into the sheds at half-time nil all but Dodt's came out firing for the second.

"The first half we weren't switched on enough but in the second half we brought it home,” Dixon said.

Gympie Hockey- Under 9s - Panthers - Lauren Massey, Brook Wilson, Daphne Bentley, Ethan Albrecht, Xavier Vallis , Teressa albrecht. Troy Jegers

"It was so good to watch the team play, it was the best we have played all season.

"It makes it so much better when it is closer.”

Gympie Hockey - Panthers player of the year female Piper Treeby male Aiden Hinds Troy Jegers

If celebrating a grand final win was not sweet enough, a few of the senior men and women shared their victories with their sons and daughters.

Matt Browne and his dad Darren have played a few years together but Darren said this year was going to be extra special because it might be his last season playing hockey.

Gympie Hockey - Best and fairest youth male Matt Browne Troy Jegers

"It was a back to back win in the men's side and the second year winning with my son on the side with me,” he said.

'It was really good, very special and I am a bit injured so I am not quiet sure if I will play next year.

2019 Gympie hockey grand finals and presentation. Troy Jegers

"He (Matt) improves every year that he plays. I have played a couple years in the Heat (Cooloola men's) team with him and that is also pretty special. I never get sick of it, love it. It's special.”

This was Grace's second grand final win playing with her mum Di and Grace said she will never get tired of playing with her.

"It is so special to share this with her, she is my inspiration,” Grace said.

2019 Gympie hockey grand finals and presentation. Troy Jegers

"She takes me to hockey, she supports me and is just always there for me.”

With plenty of close games, tough battles and supporters barracking for their team, the end of season went off with a bang.

2019 Gympie hockey grand finals and presentation. Troy Jegers

"We had some great grand finals on Friday and Saturday, with just a goal in it,” Gympie Hockey regional coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick said.

"We are going to try and build off this momentum for next year and hopefully get some more people back.”

