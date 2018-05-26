Menu
FROM LEFT: Year 10 student Jasinta Willis, Aunty Ada Simpson, indigenous student ambassador Kael Ruthven, Uncle Robert Bond and Aunty Daveena Lawlor. Josh Preston
GALLERY: Gympie High takes the lead on reconciliation

JOSH PRESTON
26th May 2018 12:00 PM
HUNDREDS of Gympie State High School senior students took the lead in acknowledging National Reconciliation Week with a special parade and luncheon on campus yesterday.

The function, attended by indigenous community members from Gympie and Elders from Cherbourg, also officially marked the 10 year anniversary of the National Apology delivered by Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on February 13, 2008.

Among the speakers were Gympie High principal Anthony Lanskey, Ka'bi Place student support services co-ordinator Ray Gibb, Aunty Lillian Burke of Cherbourg and Indigenous student ambassador Kael Ruthven.

Mr Lanskey said it was "important” for students to recognise a "significant event in Australian history”.

"Some of these kids were just starting school when the apology happened, so it's important they understand the context behind it,” he said.

Ms Gibb said she was "very proud” of the students for taking a unique opportunity to engage with the elders and hear their stories.

"It's all about reconciliation, understanding, respect and moving forward as a multicultural society,” she said.

"We were so lucky to have elders and future leaders to come together, that's never happened before.”

    Local Partners