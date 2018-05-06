Menu
Crowds mill around at the Gympie Garden Expo Day 1 2018 Josh Preston
Whats On

GALLERY: Gympie Garden Expo 2018

JOSH PRESTON
by
6th May 2018 12:01 AM
IT WAS a packed house at the Gympie Showgrounds today as keen gardeners from all parts turned out in force for the first day of the 2018 Gympie Garden Expo.

Award winning plant and floral arrangements were on display both in and outside Corbet Stadium, with other attractions including interactive stalls set up by a host of local and visiting businesses, food trucks outside the venue for lunchtime eats, and raffles with various prizes drawn throughout the day.

The expo continues on Sunday from 8am until 3pm, offering educational advice for all home gardeners along with an array of plant and orchid displays.

Take a look through our gallery of the best snapshots from Saturday's action.

