SHOW OF SKILL: Lions White attacker Nathan Tomlinson tries to trick his opponent with his footwork. LEEROY TODD

All the action from the court during the Gympie Scorpions Futsal Club mid-week competition at Gympie State High School.

Players from Pathetico Madrid and the Lions faced each other on the court, where no quarter was given.

