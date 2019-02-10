Menu
THIS IS EPIC: Ben Hinds and Tim Hinds enjoyed watching the wrestling in Gympie last night.
GALLERY: Gympie families mix it with Hollywood at wrestling

Philippe Coquerand
by
10th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
WRESTLING: RAISING money and awareness for Cerebral Palsy brought two well-known identities to Gympie last night.

Hollywood celebrity Nathan Jones and television celebrity and NSW wrestler Niki Nitro were at Gympie South State School for a charity match.

"Harrison Pearce has cerebral palsy and is the number one fan of wrestler the Taxman. He has followed him everywhere to see him fight,” Wide Bay Pro Wrestling owner Anthony Romano said during the week.

"Harrison's father Mike has been involved with Wide Bay Pro Wrestling for the last two years. Mike helped provide entertainment and arcade machines for our events.

"This was our way to give back to not just Harrison and his family but for anyone who has cerebral palsy.”

