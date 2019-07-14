Menu
Colin Betts or
Colin Betts or "Chief BeCoHa - the Peacemaker" with Jackson Brennan at yesterday's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre. Donna Jones
GALLERY: Gympie Energy Expo a big hit

Donna Jones
14th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
GYMPIE'S energy workers and sensitives were out in force yesterday attending the Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre

The event, run by former Magicality owner Di Woodstock, saw a steady stream of people interested in gaining guidance from readers, mediums and clairvoyants, discovering the identity of their spirit guide, getting a relaxing massage or exploring the merits of aromatherapy and hypnosis.

The event is one of three annual events with the other two being Hervey Bay, which was held last weekend, and Maryborough which is scheduled for November 23.

