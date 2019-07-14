GALLERY: Gympie Energy Expo a big hit

Colin Betts or "Chief BeCoHa - the Peacemaker" with Jackson Brennan at yesterday's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Colin Betts or "Chief BeCoHa - the Peacemaker" with Jackson Brennan at yesterday's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre. Donna Jones

GYMPIE'S energy workers and sensitives were out in force yesterday attending the Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre

The event, run by former Magicality owner Di Woodstock, saw a steady stream of people interested in gaining guidance from readers, mediums and clairvoyants, discovering the identity of their spirit guide, getting a relaxing massage or exploring the merits of aromatherapy and hypnosis.

The event is one of three annual events with the other two being Hervey Bay, which was held last weekend, and Maryborough which is scheduled for November 23.