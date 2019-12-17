GALLERY: Gympie cricket officially opens new cricket hub

CRICKET: Fans headed down to celebrate the official opening of the new cricket pitch, change rooms and new lights at One Mile Ovals on Saturday.

There were games played throughout the day, but the contest in the T20 match between Gold Invitational XII and Presidents XII was the spectacle.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand opening - Gold Invitational XII v Presidents XII Gold players Ashley "Lizard" Sipple and his daughter Brisbane Heat player Courtney Sipple. Photo: Zahner Photography

Father Ashley “Lizard” Sipple and his daughter Brisbane Heat player Courtney shared a special moment batting in the crease together.

The game finished as a draw, the Gold side batted first and made 151, with Jason Webber smacking 40 runs.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand opening - Gold Invitational XII v Presidents Invitational XII - Gold XII Jason Webber. Photo: Zahner Photography

Bowler Jessie Lanyon took 2/13 an 14-year-old Harlequins player Jake Millard took 1/14.

Presidents player Lehman Brunjes and Tim Kross both made 33 with Courtney Sipple taking 2/30.

In the Gympie Regional Cricket fixtures, the table leaders Murgon were too strong for Kenilworth, winning with seven wickets in hand. Kenilowrth batted first with captain Steve Ledger getting the side on the front foot making 72 but were bowled out for 152.

Murgon bowler Bryce Edwards took 4/20 and Lizard and Kieran Askin took two wickets each.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand opening - Shirley and Bob Blackburn. Photo: Zahner Photography

The 2018 grand finalists went in to bat, Brunjes made 45 and captain Webber made 38. Kenilworth’s Kelvin Cochrane, Chris Mordey and Jason Woods took a wicket each but Murgon chased down the total in 23.5 overs.

The last placed Wests were chasing their second win of the season but the reigning premiers were in top form.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand opening - Colts v Wests - Colts Jacob Hughes. Photo: Zahner Photography

Wests elected to bat making 113, Colts paceman Chris Hughes and Gary McClintock took two wickets each to bring down the run chase.

Colts went in to bat and Brandon Sauer made 57 and Cameron Crush made 37 to chase down the total with seven wickets in hand in 11.5 overs.

Second placed Harlequins have continued their domination this season securing their ninth win of the season when they took on Valleys.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand opening - Harlequins v Valleys - Valleys president Brad Brigg. Photo: Zahner Photography

The Quins elected to bat and made 150, opener Owen Dugdale made an unbeaten 47 and Brad Millard made 43.

Valleys president Brad Brigg took 4/13 and Mason McGlone, Rod Venn and Dane Steifvater took two wickets each.

Valleys leaders Brigg and captain Shane Walker got the run chase started. Brigg made 45 and Walker 31 but it was not enough.

Quins bowlers Mackenzie Reen and Brad Millard took three wickets each and Danny Shepperson took two.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand opening - Harlequins v Valleys - Quins Owen Dugdale. Photo: Zahner Photography

Valleys were bowled for 119 after 29.1 overs.

The top four sits with Murgon in top spot on 45, Harlequins second 43, Colts third 32 and Kenilworth fourth 32.

No cricket for the Christmas break but returns on Saturday, January 4.